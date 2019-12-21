Nye County Sheriff’s Office: Response to false claims made by Never Give Up Youth facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s Office responded to false claims made by the Never Give Up Youth facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Nye County sheriff’s deputies received reports of physical and sexual abuse at the Never Give Up facility in Amargosa Valley, according to Lieutenant Adam Tippetts in a video statement released Friday afternoon on Dec. 20.

After an investigation, Raymond Lomeli, 21, was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a public officer.

The video statement by the Nye County Sherrif’s Office showed bodycam footage of deputies arresting Lomeli in support of their statement that Lomeli was not thrown to the ground and never requested to see a warrant.

Statements against Nye County deputies by the Never Give Up Youth facility were proven false by the collection of video clips.

There is an ongoing investigation of the Never Give Up Youth facility.