LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – An armed robbery suspect is dead following a shooting involving a Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSD) deputy on Thanksgiving Day, according to NCSO.

On Monday, NCSO released video from the sergeant’s camera which was mounted on his gun at the time of the incident.

Joshua Reese, 27, of Pahrump, died after he was accused of an armed robbery outside a Nye County tavern, and resisting an arrest by the sergeant near Basin and Dahlia, NCSO said.

Det. Sgt. Cory Fowles responded to a 911 call after a report of a strong-armed robbery outside a tavern.

Joshua Reese, 27, of Pahrump, died after he was accused of an armed robbery outside of a Nye County tavern, and resisting an arrest by a sergeant, NCSO said. (NCSO)

When Fowles arrived he found the suspect rummaging through a man’s car.

When Sgt. Fowles asked the suspect to show his hands and stop what he was doing the suspect started to run away, according to NCSO.

Sgt. Fowles then chased the suspect into the desert area west of Dahlia and into the sand dunes.

When Sgt. Fowles found the suspect sitting in a sand dune and ordered him to lie face down.

The suspect refused the Sgt. Fowles commands, according to NCSO.

Joshua Reese, 27, of Pahrump, seen here in the sand dunes in Nye County following a pursuit with NCSO deputy on Nov. 23, 2023. (NCSO)

A fight between the two then started when Sgt. Fowles attempted to take the suspect into custody, NCSO said.

The suspect was then able to gain control and pull Sgt. Fowles the gun out of his holster.

Sgt. Fowles then pushed the gun into the sand over the suspect’s head. The suspect was then able to rotate the gun toward the sergeant’s face, according to NCSO.

During the struggle Sgt. Fowles was able to remove the magazine from the gun but there was still a live round in the chamber. Sgt. Fowles was then able to gain control of the gun and reinserted the magazine into the gun. The suspect then began to fight over the gun again, NCSO said.

NCSO Sgt. Fowles weapon used in the shooting on Nov. 23, 2023. (NCSO)

The suspect is accused of grabbing the Sgt. Fowles genitals with one hand and with the other hand pulling down the sergeant’s arm that was holding the gun, NCSO said.

During the fight Sgt. Fowles fired one round from his handgun, striking the suspect in the upper left chest area.

At the time of the incident Sgt. Fowles did not have a radio and attempted to shout for help and walk toward responding personnel, NCSO said.

The suspect was then taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wound, according to NCSO.

Sgt. Fowles was taken to the hospital and later transferred to another hospital for treatment of minor injuries and for observation.

If the suspect had survived the shooting he would have faced several charges including robbery, kidnapping, grand larceny of an automobile, fraudulent use of a credit card, resisting a peace officer, attempted grand larceny of a firearm, and attempted murder, NCSO stated during a video release on its Facebook page on Monday.

Sgt. Fowles was placed on administrative leave with pay according to NCSO policy and is expected to return to work at a later date. He has worked with NCSO since Sept. 2007.

The case will be presented to the Nye Co. District Attorney’s Office for review.