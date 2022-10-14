LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook it is staffing a metal detector station and x-ray equipment at Friday night’s homecoming football game and dance at Pahrump Valley High School.

In the post, the department writes, “Although it is sad that we have come to this we would rather be sad and safe than the alternative.”

There is not a clear reason given for the action at this time by the sheriff’s office.

A Nye Co. Sheriff’s deputy works a metal detector and x-ray scanner at Friday night’s homecoming game and dance. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

It also states in the post, “Our children’s safety is of the utmost importance. Our office is proud to be partnered with the school district to enhance safety for our students.”