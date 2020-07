PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures of fires Saturday night, urging residents to stop shooting illegal, aerial fireworks.

The sheriff’s office says Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was swamped answering calls for fires in desert brush areas and residences. The agency called the overnight hours “horrific” for firefighters.

They say deputies will be searching and citing, or arresting anyone found launching aerial fireworks.