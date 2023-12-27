LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three people face charges of murder after a man was shot and killed in Pahrump on Tuesday, deputies said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 26 at around 4:15 a.m., a homeowner on West Wilson Road in Pahrump called the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, reporting that he was holding an unknown person at gunpoint in his backyard.

When officers arrived, they found someone had shot and killed the caller in the backyard. Police identified him as Jonathon Reyes.

Nye County police identified three suspects in the case as 32-year-old Edward Travis Parrett, 33-year-old Clifton “C.J.” Lee Pfeifer Jr., and 33-year-old Stefanie Erin Vazzo.

Police said the suspects and the victim knew each other. They said this does not appear to be a random act.

Police arrested Vazzo and Pfeifer Jr. on Dec. 26, and arrested Parrett the next day.

This is an active investigation and anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 option 5 or CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.