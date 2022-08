James Christiansen a Nye Co. Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested(Nye County Sheriff’s office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s department has arrested a deputy on child abuse and neglect charges.

James Christiansen a deputy with the department was arrested on Sunday, August 14, according to the NCSO.

He has been booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

No other information has been released at this time.