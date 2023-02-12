LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man walked into a Pahrump business Sunday and threatened workers before snatching cash from the register, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office released photos of the suspect, a white male possibly in his 40s, taken from video surveillance at the business near State Route 160 and Basin Avenue.

Detectives said he threatened employees with a crowbar shortly after entering at about 11:15 a.m. He then snatched the cash and fled on foot.

The man appeared to be white and in his 40s. The man’s hoodie had a “California” emblem.

A man wearing black clothing, including a dark hoodie, threatened employees and snatched cash from the register, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who can provide more information can call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, 775-751-7000, leave confidential tips on social media or email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.