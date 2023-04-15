Deputies investigate a fatal accident Saturday at State Route 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff deputies on Saturday closed a portion of southbound State Route 160 in Pahrump to investigate a fatal accident.

The Sheriff’s office on its Twitter feed said just before 11:30 a.m. that southbound lanes at Homestead Road were closed. The tweet did not provide any details of the accident.

The tweet said the roadway would “remain shut down for an extended amount of time” and asked that drivers seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.