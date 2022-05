LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide investigation.

Jeremy Darrel O’Brien was last reported to be wearing jeans with a blue shirt. He’s described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, weighting 190 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact NCSO at 775-751-7000 extension 5 or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us. You can remain anonymous.