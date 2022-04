UPDATE: The Nye County Sheriff’s office reported it has identified the toddler.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying a toddler who was reportedly found wandering alone in Pahrump Monday.

According to the office, the child was found on Bourbon Street. He is thought to be approximately two years old.

Anyone with any information about the child’s identity is asked to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.