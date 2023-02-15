LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An Indiana man is facing charges of burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon and robbery after threatening workers and snatching cash from a Pahrump business, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Michael Duren, 47, while he was a patient at a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday night, according to the department. He is being held on a bail of $12,000, cash or bond.

A photograph taken from video surveillance of a man who Nye County detectives say used a crowbar to threaten employees and take cash from a Pahrump business on Sunday. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Duren, who told detectives he is from Huntertown, Indiana, about 20 miles north of Fort Wayne, went into a business on State Route 160 at about 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, and armed with a crowbar, threatened workers and took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register, the office said on in a release posted on its Facebook page.

Duren also is being charged with harassment and petty larceny. A court date has not been set.