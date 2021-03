LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a 31-year-old man after issuing a request for the public’s help in stopping a man who is “terrorizing our community.”

In a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Hulderson is described as 6-foot-1, 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hulderson was wanted for robbery, home invasions, burglaries and thefts.

Several Pahrump residents responded to the Facebook post, noting some interactions that have occurred.