Nye County seeks public’s assistance locating missing and endangered woman

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Detectives and Search and Rescue need your help locating Deborah Skiles, 46. She was last seen in the 300 block of Hamilton Head Pahrump at 1 p.m. Thursday and has not been observed since.

Deborah is described as being 5’7″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen carrying a heavy jacket and wearing a black shirt and black pants. According to police, she left her phone and purse behind.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 or submit a tip through the Sheriffs Office mobile app.