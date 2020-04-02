Nye County School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A Nye County School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was a member of the food distribution program.

According to a school district press release, all Pahrump-area employees have been notified.

“The decision to temporarily discontinue food distribution through April 17, 2020 was in relation to student and staff safety, which continues to be our number one priority,” reads the press release in part.

The school district is working with the Nevada Department of Agriculture to mitigate the effects of this measure through other community food distribution options for students.