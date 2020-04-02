1  of  3
Breaking News
Caesars entertainment announces mass furloughs CCSD food distribution site worker dies from COVID-19 Nye County School District employee tests positive for COVID-19
Live Now
Pres. Trump coronavirus task force update for April 2

Nye County School District employee tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A Nye County School District employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual was a member of the food distribution program.

According to a school district press release, all Pahrump-area employees have been notified.

“The decision to temporarily discontinue food distribution through April 17, 2020 was in relation to student and staff safety, which continues to be our number one priority,” reads the press release in part.

The school district is working with the Nevada Department of Agriculture to mitigate the effects of this measure through other community food distribution options for students.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories