Nye County School District asks parents for feedback, preferences to help create back-to-school plan

NYE COUNTY (KLAS) — The Nye County School District wants to hear from parents about their preferences regarding kids going back to school in the fall.

In a letter preceding a link to the survey online, the school district stated they have ideas from the state on how to move forward for the 2020-21 school year, but wants parents to chime in.

The survey consists of 10 questions, including some questions asking parents to rank their preferences for the schools’ opening.

Each family will only need to complete one survey.

For those that don’t have internet access, paper copies of the survey are available in English and Spanish in all Dollar Stores or other remote community stores.

The survey will close on the evening of Wednesday, July 8. Paper copies will be collected from locations on July 9.

To complete the survey, CLICK HERE.