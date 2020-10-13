Nye County: Rodent issue closes Pahrump offices

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — County and town offices in Pahrump have closed due to “a rodent issue,” according to Nye County.

Until further notice, the offices located at 2100 E. Walt Williams Drive are closed.

The offices include:

County Administration (including Privileged Licensing, Human Resources)

Town of Pahrump Business Licensing and Facility Rentals

Nye County says the office staff will work remotely and respond to emails and phone calls.

The neighboring building containing the Finance Offices and Ambulance Billing is not impacted and remains open, according to the county.