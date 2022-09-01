Nye County Animal Shelter and ASPCA staff working around the clock to care for these puppies. (Photo: Nye Co. Sheriff’s Office)

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Several of the tiniest victims of the recent animal cruelty case in Nye County are getting around-the-clock care from trained professionals.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office shared two photographs Thursday night showing workers from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, better known as the ASPCA, treating at least six tiny puppies rescued from an Amargosa Valley property along with more than 300 dogs.

On Monday, Aug. 22, Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on felony animal abuse and neglect charges after the discovery of 300 dogs on an Amargosa Valley property.

Then days later the couple was also accused of being tied to the discovery of 25 additional animals found at their property in Pahrump, Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday, Aug. 29, 8 News Now reported that the Nye County Sheriff’s Office discovered dozens of frozen puppies at unregistered facilities, according to an investigator outside court.

Some of the 300 dogs seized in the investigation were euthanized on-site due to their condition while others were found dead, according to documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team.

The majority of the dogs discovered are Caucasian Shepherds, a large breed sold for security and protection. Investigators said they came out to the property on Monday for a report of an injured animal.

Higgins is believed to be the dogs’ caretaker, and Platunov, is believed to be the person who ran the business, on felony animal abuse and neglect charges in relation to the injured-animal call, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

How to help animal assistance effort

The sheriff’s office set up a GoFundMe page for donations to help in the animals’ care. The fundraiser has a $75,000 goal. As of Thursday evening, the total number of funds raised stood at over $28,000.

Shelters interested in helping care for the dogs can email the sheriff’s office at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.