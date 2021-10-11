Nye County prisoner back in custody after Saturday escape

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who cut his ankle monitor and left a Clark County rehabilitation center is back in custody, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Kennedy, 33, faces trial in a March 27 crash near Scotty’s Junction on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County. The crash killed three members of an Idaho family who were vacationing and on their way to Las Vegas.

He returned to the Westcare Harris Springs rehab center in Clark County, the facility he left on Saturday, seeking refuge from the weather. Authorities hunted for Kennedy for nearly 36 hours before he returned, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office personnel, along with officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Highway Patrol, surrounded the camp, and Kennedy was taken into custody without incident.

Westcare is on Harris Springs Road just off Kyle Canyon Road in the Mt. Charleston area.

Kennedy will be returned to the Nye County Detention Center and will be facing charges of escape and malicious destruction of property in Clark County in the future.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are shown with Tyler Kennedy, who was apprehended after a manhunt that lasted nearly 36 hours after he left a rehabilitation center on Saturday. (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Tyler Kennedy faces five counts of DUI causing death or substantial injury and five counts of reckless driving causing death or substantial injury, according to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Durmeier, 39, his fiancée Lauren Starcevich, 38, and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter, Georgia Durmeier, all died in the crash. Two other children were seriously injured.

Early Saturday, NCSO Detention Staff observed that it appeared Kennedy was intentionally going outside the authorized boundary of the ankle monitor. The staff responded to Westcare to retake Kennedy.

When NCSO Detention Staff arrived, Kennedy escaped from the facility. He cut the ankle monitor and fled into the mountains.