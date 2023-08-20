LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to the extreme flooding forecast in Pahrump and Amargosa Valley for the afternoon and evening of Sunday, Aug. 20, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office asks residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary traveling.

The National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning for Southern and Northwestern Nye County, including Tonopah and Round Mountain. Limited amounts of sandbags are available at the Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue station on Highway 160.

Nye County Emergency Management, Public Works, and the Sheriff’s Office are monitoring the situation and began preparations for the flood.

In Southern Nye County, the high wind warning is in effect from Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. until Aug. 21 at 5 a.m. The flood watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Aug. 21.

In Northern Nye County, the high wind warning will be in effect from Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. until Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. The flood watch is in effect until 5 a.m. Aug. 22.

If Nevadans are experiencing flooding, they are encouraged to do the following:

Find safe shelter right away.

Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters.

Remember, just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person down, and one foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

Do not allow children or pets to play in or near flood waters. They are fast-moving and can contain dangerous debris and chemicals.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

Depending on the type of flooding, evacuate if told to do so, move to higher ground, or stay where you are.

The Nye County Emergency Operation Center is prepared for full activation and will be staffed with both state and local resources.

For updates, check Nye County’s website or the Nye County and Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook pages.