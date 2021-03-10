Nye County plans to reopen offices Monday, bring employees back in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County plans to reopen all government offices and bring employees back to work on Monday, March 15.

Government workers who have been performing their duties remotely will be back in their offices at all sites including Town of Pahrump government offices, according to a county news release.

“I’m happy to report that our COVID numbers statewide and within Nye County are beginning to decline,” County Manager Tim Sutton said. “While we aren’t out of the woods yet, we can now begin to ease some of the restrictions currently in place and provide improved access to the public.”

According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, Nye County remains at 7.7% test positivity — above the 5.0% threshhold for reopening that the World Health Organization recommends.

The 7.7% test positivity rate is the state’s highest, just above Douglas County’s 7.5% rate. Clark County is currently at 6.4%.

But the state’s goal has been to get counties under 8% test positivity, in combination with continued COVID-19 testing of 200 residents per 100,000 population each day and a daily case rate of under 200 per 100,000 population.

Nye County is currently passing two of those standards, but falling short of continued testing goals, with 78 tests per 100,000 people in today’s state report.

Many county services will remain available online at nyecounty.net and through each department’s web page. Visit the website for department contact information, office hours, and any current COVID-19 related restrictions. Town of Pahrump is at pahrumpnv.org.

For ongoing restrictions involving the individual town justice courts, or the Fifth Judicial District Courts, please refer to their most recent Administrative Order at

https://www.nyecounty.net/1072/Administrative-Orders-regarding-COVID-19