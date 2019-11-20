Nye County on-duty deputy arrested for unlawful use of controlled substance

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County on-duty deputy Kevin McBrayer, 49, was arrested Tuesday for unlawful use of a controlled substance.

Deputies evaluated McBrayer, finding signs that he was unlawfully under the influence of a controlled substance. Authorities obtained a warrant for a blood sample from McBrayer, as well as search warrants for his residence and phone.

Evidence was obtained, and he was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on the charge of unlawful use of a controlled substance. Nye County Police say pending the conclusion of the investigation, additional charges will likely be filed.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

McBrayer has been with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office since February 2001.