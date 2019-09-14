Nye County officials warn residents to stock up on essentials ahead of #StormArea51

FILE – In this July 22, 2019 file photo, signs warn about trespassing at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 outside of Rachel, Nev. Officials in Nevada’s rural Lincoln County have drafted an emergency declaration and are planning with state officials to handle possible crowds that might arrive for an event next month dubbed “Storm Area 51.” The county commission on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 conditionally approved two events in tiny desert towns near the site popularly known as the home of government studies of outer space aliens. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Officials released a statement Friday encouraging residents to stock up on essentials like food, water, fuel and medicines ahead of next weekend’s #StormArea51 event. Nye County officials cite the “unknown influx of people to the region” as the reason for the statement.

Officials say the concern has shifted toward Rachel in Lincoln County, now that Nye County is not allowing events for that weekend. But, they also say concern is still there for people to gather in Amargosa Valley. Fire and EMS officials from Amargosa Valley, Beatty and Tonopah will continue to be active in preparation for any emergencies.

The county has been under a Declaration of Emergency since the end of August, allowing the state to allocate resources to the county as needed. They will continue to monitor the situation through Sunday, September 22.