Nye County offering drive up COVID-19 testing this week

23 March 2020, Bavaria, Munich: Medical personnel demonstrate the taking of a nasal swab in a new test station in front of the Tropical Institute for people with suspected Covid-19. Only medical personnel and specific professional groups such as the police or fire brigade are to be tested at the new test station. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County is offering drive up COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The county says they are only giving tests to residents that are showing serious symptoms. It is drive thru testing, so patients must stay in their vehicles.

Patients will be swabbed by nose and the test, the county says, should take about 5 to 7 minutes.

Testing will be available in Pahrump, Beatty and Tonopah at the following dates/times:

Pahrump : Nye County Administrative Offices (2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, #100) Tuesday, March 31: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 1: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

: Nye County Administrative Offices (2100 E. Walt Williams Drive, #100) Beatty : Beatty Justice Court (426 C Avenue) Thurday, April 2: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

: Beatty Justice Court (426 C Avenue) Tonopah : Tonopah Justice Court (101 Radar Road) Thursday, April 2: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

: Tonopah Justice Court (101 Radar Road)

To make the process faster, organizers are asking patients to bring a sheet of paper that has their Nevada-ID, insurance information and phone number.

There have been two reported COVID-19 cases in Nye County.