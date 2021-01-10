'The next 12 days will be something to tell the grandchildren,' county party chairman writes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol and the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win, the Nye County Republican Party chairman released a letter Friday stating President “Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president.”

The letter comes as top lawmakers push for the president’s resignation and talks on impeachment continue. Last week, the president said there would be an orderly transition of power to the next administration, but said he would not attend Biden’s inauguration. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife are expected to attend.

“The next 12 days will be something to tell the grandchildren! It’s 1776 all over again!” the letter states. The Nye County Republican Party’s website, which includes the phrase, “Welcome to Trump Country” on its homepage, crashed on-and-off Saturday and Sunday.

“Let me be clear: Trump will be president for another four years. Biden will not be president,” the Nye County GOP chairman wrote. “Yes, I know those are shocking words in these crazy days.”

The letter includes a long list of unfounded allegations of voter fraud. It also lists eight “milestones to watch for in the coming days.” They include a message from the president over the nationwide Emergency Alert System, arrests, “bombshell evidence,” an internet outage and President Trump’s inauguration.

“I have been approached by many saying, ‘It’s over…’ and ‘Trump conceded the election…'” the letter states. “Nothing of the sort has taken place. Go back and listen to the videos all the way through. At no point does Trump even mention Biden’s name. At no point does he say he concedes. He does say that there will be a peaceful transition to a new administration and he does say that this is only the beginning. Those phrases are important to note. Indeed, we will have a new administration made up of a new vice president and cabinet as the current ones have all made their treason complete. I will touch on this in more detail shortly.”

The letter is not signed, but the website identified Chris Zimmerman as its chair. An updated message stated why it was not signed, “The answer is simple: the intended audience was our rural membership and they all know me.” 8 News Now could not confirm Zimmerman was the writer.

A post on the party’s Facebook page Saturday states the letter was from the party chairman.

“To answer the No. 1 question being asked: It is legitimate. Our chairman researches this stuff 3-4 hours a day and is a man of integrity and honesty,” the post states. “If he didn’t believe it honestly, he would not have written. It was written to our membership to give them hope as we are seeing much despair.”

Since November, the I-Team has found two instances of dead individuals having votes cast in their names. A list provided in previous court cases of voters who voted without a Nevada mailing address was found to contain students and military families who are legally allowed to vote in Nevada.

In all, Clark County elections officials said five people voted twice. Their names were forwarded to the Secretary of State’s Office to determine if the double votes were made will ill intent. Voter fraud is illegal and carries a fine and jail time.

The Nevada Republican Party has not responded to comments on Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riots. A tweet Saturday noted the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, but the tweet did not mention where or why Sicknick died.

A tweet Tuesday from the party about Wednesday’s rallies in Carson City and Washington, D.C., said, “Join patriots tomorrow as we stand for our president, and fight for clean elections in Nevada.”

Five people died in connection with Wednesday’s riots, including Officer Sicknick and a second police officer, who died by suicide over the weekend, according to the union representing Capitol police.

Nye County, which lies northeast of the state’s largest, Clark County, has a population of about 44,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.