LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nye County resident, David Michael Burak, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in prison by a federal judge for distributing and receiving more than 250,000 images depicting the sexual abuse of children, some as young as infants, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Burak, 41, pleaded guilty in February 2023, more than a year after his arrest in Pahrump. Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force learned of Burak after discovering a device was sharing sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer file-sharing network.

When Burak’s residence was searched, investigators seized multiple digital devices that were found to contain 250,000 files of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators also learned part of the Burak’s residence was for a daycare business with pre-school children.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center

for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or online at

www.cybertipline.org.

In addition to his prison time, Burak will have a lifetime term of supervised release.