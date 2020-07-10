Nye County man charged with murder, other charges after attempted armed robbery turned deadly

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has charged Pahrump resident with murder and armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in northern Pahrump last month.

Officials said the murder and armed robbery Nick Vonalst is allegedly connected to occurred during the early morning hours of June 24.

“Based on Nevada’s felony murder rule, you can be charged with murder if you commit an armed robbery and your accomplice gets killed,” District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “Armed robbery puts lives in danger, and not only the people being robbed but also bystanders and sometimes even the robbers themselves. This alleged robbery resulted in gunfire on a residential street and a death, so we charged murder in addition to armed robbery.”

Authorities said the 20-year-old stands accused of teaming with the now deceased, 22-year-old Kyle Bickerstaff of Las Vegas, to steal a pistol from someone at gunpoint. According to the Nye County District Attorney’s Office, the person targeted during the robbery was allegedly pistol-whipped. The situation escalated into gunfire and the person targeted during the robbery shot Bickerstaff as Bickerstaff sat in the front passenger seat of a car driven by Vonalst.

Bickerstaff later died of his injuries. The complaint against Vonalst includes the following four counts:

open murder

a category A felony

robbery with a deadly weapon

a category B felony

battery with a deadly weapon during a robbery

a category B felony

destroying evidence

a gross misdemeanor

Another Pahrump resident, 47-year-old Monika Gonzalez, is facing a charge of aiding a felony offender for trying to help get rid of a handgun after the shooting. The person targeted during the robbery could face either juvenile or adult weapons charges and/or other charges.

The investigation continues and additional charges and defendants could be added, the District Attorney’s office said. A preliminary hearing for Vonalst has been scheduled for July 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Department B of the Pahrump Justice Court.