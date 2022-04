TONOPAH (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff deputies and K9 unit Charlie found and arrested a couple of men who they say were transporting cocaine, marijuana, and other items in Tonopah.

According to Nye County, K9 Charlie alerted deputies to the stash that ended up being 91 grams of cocaine and 10 pounds of marijuana.

NCSO detectives & K9 unit Charlie seized 91 grams of cocaine and 10 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Tonopah on March 30. (Video still: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Josiah Rangel, 23, of Las Vegas and Miguel Ruiz-Medina, 21, of Reno.

Booking photographs of Josiah Rangel, 23, of Las Vegas and Miguel Ruiz-Medina, 21, of Reno. (Photos: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)