LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Monday they are looking for Wayne Weaver, 89.

According to Sheriff’s office officials, Weaver was last seen Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at his home near Simkins Road and Leslie Street. The release describes Weaver as 5’11”, 230 lbs., with short grey hair and blue eyes. Wayne uses a walker, officials say.

Investigators say he might be with a man identified as Joshua Graham in a red Toyota Tacoma with a camper shell. The license plate on that vehicle is 075-VNA.

Department officials ask anyone who has seen Weaver or the described vehicle to call the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000 and select option 5, or contact deputies via email.