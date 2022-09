LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 was closed Saturday in both directions in Nye County as State Police investigated a fatal crash.

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.

The crash is on the highway near mile marker 27, police said.

More details were not immediately available.