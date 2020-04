PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — On Saturday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one staff member at the Nye County Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all Nye County jails were placed on lockdown.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, all staff and inmates will be tested. Family of NCDC staff are also encouraged to get tested.

Staff schedules have now been adjusted to impact contact between workers.