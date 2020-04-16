Nye County detective recovering at home after March shooting

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A detective from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office is recovering at home after being shot in Pahrump on March 25.

Detective Bryan Cooper was discharged from UMC April 15 and was escorted by officers from different law enforcement agencies.

Cooper’s attacker was Matthew Moore, 19. Moore was killed as a result of the shooting.

On the night of the incident, Cooper and Nye County Deputy Logan Gibbs were investigating reports of a stabbing. They went to the home where Moore lived with his mother.

While Cooper was speaking with Moore’s mother, Moore came from behind her and shot the detective in the bulletproof vest twice. The impact knocked Cooper to the ground. He returned fire, but it proved ineffective. Moore shot him twice again while he was on the ground.

While Moore was standing over Cooper, he loaded a fifth round in the pump shotgun, preparing to shoot the detective execution style. Gibbs fired 13 rounds at Moore from the side of the house, striking him 12 times in the back, arm and back of the head.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly attributed Gibbs’ actions to saving Cooper’s life.

After he left the hospital, Cooper said he was grateful for all the support he and his family received.