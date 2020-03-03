Nye County deputy arrested following Pahrump officer-involved shooting

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — A Nye County deputy has been arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Pahrump that occurred on Feb. 26. Deputy James Ramos was arrested on the charges of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm when a person is endangered.

An investigation determined his actions were not in accordance with the policy of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred when police responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart around 2:55 a.m. Deputies arrested three suspects in the store’s parking lot and were informed a fourth, 24-year-old Joseph Beltran, had tried to run away out the back of the building.

Deputy Ramos pursued Beltran in his patrol car. Once he caught up to the suspect, he yelled for him to get on the ground. Within seconds of exiting his vehicle, Ramos fired one shot with his duty weapon, missing Beltran and hitting the concrete wall behind the suspect.

No weapon was reportedly found on Beltran.

Ramos was taken into custody on March 2 and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.