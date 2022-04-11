LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County deputies shot two suspects early Monday morning near the California border west of Pahrump.

According to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, they were helping California Highway Patrol and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit into Pahrump when a suspect began shooting at the patrol vehicles.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office shoots two suspects on Hwy. 372 on April 11, 2022. (Credit: NCSO)

Officers with the Nye County’s SWAT team shot two suspects. Both were transported to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The shooting happened on Highway 372 which will be closed for an extended period of time while the shooting scene is investigated.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released later in a briefing.