Nye County Deputies searching for man who allegedly set house on fire

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly committed an arson Thursday evening.

Deputies originally responded to the report of an arson in northern Nye County, and when they arrived, they discovered 60-year-old James Edward Conley had been fired from a ranch in the area.

After he was fired, Conley allegedly set the ranch house on fire, then got away in his vehicle. Soon after, he crashed his vehicle and ran on foot.

Conley is a wanted fugitive and is facing charges for arson, larceny and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was last seen near SR 376 at mile marker 51.

Conley was wearing a black tank top, but deputies say it appeared he had no pants on.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Conley. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.