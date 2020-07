PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County deputies are investigating a double-fatal crash in Pahrump. Police say one vehicle was involved, with both occupants deceased.

The incident occurred near Gamebird Road and Simmons Street.

The Nevada Highway Patrol’s Major Incident Team will assist deputies on scene.

Authorities say Gamebird is closed from Simmons to Vasco. Avoid the area.