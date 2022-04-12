LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A domestic battery case involving Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo has been referred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigated after Blundo called 911 on March 28 in reference to a domestic dispute, but hung up. A subsequent investigation found that a female said Blundo had physically attacked her, according to an NCSO video news release. The sheriff’s office sent the case to the district attorney.

The relationship between Blundo and the female has not been disclosed.

“By law, the Nye County District Attorney’s Office is legal counsel to the Nye County Commission,” according to Tuesday’s statement. “To avoid the appearance of any impropriety or conflicts of interest, this matter was referred to the Nevada Attorney General’s Office at 4:16 p.m. on April 11, 2022. The Attorney General’s Office will determine whether to conduct additional investigation and whether to file criminal charges. All requests for information about the case may be directed to the Attorney General’s Office.”