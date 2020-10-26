Nye County Commissioner elect Dick Gardner dies

NYE COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County Commissioner Elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away Monday morning, Nye County Sheriff announced in a tweet.

Gardner won the District 1 seat for the Nye County Commission in the 2020 primary elections.

Gardner previously served as a longtime chairman of the Beatty Town Advisory Board, according to the Pahrump Valley Times.

“We are sad to announce that County Commissioner Elect Richard “Dick” Gardner passed away this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” Nye County stated.

There were no other details released by the county.