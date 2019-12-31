Nye County board declares ‘2nd Amendment Sanctuary’ to new gun laws

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nye County is officially declining to enforce new regulations on background checks on most private gun sales.

The Nye County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved Resolution 2019-39, declaring a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County.” Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed legislation early this year requiring background checks on most private party gun sales.

While a resolution does not have the force of law, it signals that Nye — and likely several other rural Nevada counties — will hold to their opposition of the new law.

The legislation was one of many gun control measures considered in the wake of the 1 October shooting in Las Vegas and a number of other mass shootings around the country.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said in a letter to Sisolak: “As sheriff of Nye County, I agree with (Eureka County) Sheriff Watts: I will not participate in the enforcement of this new law.”

While Sisolak responded at the time that he would work with local law enforcement to review ways to enforce the law, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has said his office “has a constitutional obligation to uphold the laws of the state.”

Nye County’s resolution signals a possible battle in the courts.