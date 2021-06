LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NCSO deputies and detectives are looking for a 16-year-old girl named Angel.

She is described as being 5’0, 100lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen yesterday on Madeline Court in Pahrump, Nye County, Nevada near Flamingo Road and Mira Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriffs Office at 775-751-7000.

Confidential tips can be sent via email to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.