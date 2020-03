BEATTY, Nev. (KLAS) — Nye County now has its first positive case of COVID-19. Nye County Emergency Management made the announcement Wednesday night on their Facebook page.

The patient is a man in his 60s, who lives in Beatty. The patient is self-quarantined in his home.

Nye County Emergency Management is now investigating the source of the infection and is working to retrace the mans movements over the past few weeks. They say more information will be released as it becomes available.