Nye Co. Sheriff’s Office says no credible threat at Pahrump Valley High School, investigation ongoing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat regarding Pahrump Valley High School.

According to officials, deputies were made aware of a general threat on a bathroom wall relating to a school shooting on December 7.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office tells 8 News Now there is no information to deem the threat credible at this time.

NCSO will have additional staff present at the high school on Tuesday as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help officials in this investigation call 775-751-7000.