Nye Co. Sheriff’s Office says no credible threat at Pahrump Valley High School, investigation ongoing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Pahrump_Valley_high_school__1525445688376.jpg

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat regarding Pahrump Valley High School.

According to officials, deputies were made aware of a general threat on a bathroom wall relating to a school shooting on December 7.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office tells 8 News Now there is no information to deem the threat credible at this time.

NCSO will have additional staff present at the high school on Tuesday as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help officials in this investigation call 775-751-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories