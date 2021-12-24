UPDATE: Man taken into custody following stand-off in Pahrump

UPDATE: Nye County Sheriff’s Office says the stand-off has been resolved. Deputies entered the residence and the male was taken into custody without further incident.

The roadway is still shut down as emergency units clear.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nye County Sheriff’s Office investigates an apparent stand-off in Pahrump.

The sheriff’s office says they are on the scene of a stand-off with a man and a gun.

This is happening near West Irene Street & Lola Lane in Pahrump.

NCSO SWAT has been called in to assist.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

Pahrump is about an hour from Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.