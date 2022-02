LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Pahrump.

The suspect is described as a man standing approximately 5’10” and was last seen wearing an orange face mask, long grey overcoat, a light-colored hat with a burgundy or purple brim, and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call (775) 751-7000 or email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us