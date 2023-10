LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Weather Service Las Vegas issued a flood advisory for southern portions of the Las Vegas valley Sunday.

The flood advisory is said to last until 8:30 p.m. Sunday due to thunderstorms producing “moderate-to-heavy rain” in the area.

Ponding of water on roadways and minor flooding are possible, NWS said.

The affected areas include Las Vegas, Henderson, Enterprise, and Mountains Edge.