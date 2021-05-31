NWS: Excessive heat warning issued for Wednesday through Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first week of June is going to be a hot one and the National Weather Service is warning residents to be prepared.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect from Wednesday, June 2 at 11 a.m. to Friday, June 4 at 9 p.m., according to the NWS in Las Vegas.

The agency recommends you to:

Stay hydrated

Limit outdoor exposure

Be mindful of the first signs of heat-related illness

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue reminded Las Vegas residents of the dangers that this level of heat present and that it can cause illness, injuries and death if precautions are not taken.