NW valley traffic upgrades to improve commute for drivers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers in the northwest will soon have a smoother commute thanks to the City of Las Vegas, which is working to install new traffic signals as the population continues to grow.

Seven intersections are expected to be upgraded from an all-way stop sign to a traffic signal. Grand Teton and Grand Canyon Drives are part of a $3.7M project the city says are needed to keep up with the increased traffic and development in the northwest.

In the coming weeks, the following three intersections will also get upgraded.

Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road

Deer Springs Way and Grand Canyon Drive

Farm Road and Grand Canyon Drive

Residents who spoke with 8 News Now say the new additions will help control traffic much better, as many have seen drivers run right through stop sign intersections many times before.

“They’re needed. We’ve been here since last year, toward the end of last year when there was hardly any lights. Of course, It’s blowing up out here with houses and people moving in BUTTED 08.56.06 I’ve seen a lot of wrecks up here before the lights came in,” says Gorge Melendrez a resident in the area.

Other recently installed signals that are also part of this project include:

Farm Rd. and Oso Blanca, which is next to Interstate 95

Oso Blanca at Grand Montecito Pkwy.

Grand Teton at Hualapai

The city is also adding cameras and other technology to make sure these intersections run smoothly.