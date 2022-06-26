A fire at a vacant building in the northwest valley caused $35,000 worth of damage. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said a fire Saturday caused about $35,000 worth of damage to a vacant restaurant in the northwest valley.

Crews responded to a one-story building at 3131 N. Rainbow Blvd., just south of West Cheyenne Avenue, at 7:41 p.m., said Tim Szymanski, Fire & Rescue’s information officer.

The fire was on the outside rear of the building on a minor extension, Szymanski said.

No injuries were reported, and indications are the fire could have been caused by a homeless person, he said.