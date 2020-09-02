NW valley business helps employees juggling work and distance learning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Distance education remains a challenge for many full time parents, but a northwest valley business aims to accommodate employees juggling work and their child’s classes.

It’s an adjustment at the All Nevada Insurance — Cindy K Agency. The Las Vegas business now allows staff to bring their children to work.

“I think it’s great that they adapted to what’s going on today,” said Felicia Depalama — account executive for All Nevada Insurance.

DISTANCE EDUCATION: A #LasVegas business in the northwest valley helps employees with students during distance education. All Nevada Insurance Cindy K agency is allowing children in the office to attend their classes and work while parents do their job. #8NN pic.twitter.com/zBO7LysdKJ — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) September 2, 2020

This is giving six-year-old Dolly Roopchand a chance to stay with her mother, Amrita, during distance education.

“I Like how you get to be in a big open spot where nobody bothers you,” Dolly said.

“To have the option to do that is a great blessing because I don’t know how we would’ve made it through,” added mother Amrita Roopchand.

The mother of four works full-time. She says this arrangement provides flexibility and certain resources for her children to succeed.

“Using the work place Internet and space has been a dream. It’s been a great, great help,” Amrita said.

Children are working in different spaces around the office from the conference room to the break room.

“It’s been wonderful. It hasn’t interfered with work, and it’s worked out,” said insurance agent Cindy Kruetz.

Kreutz is the insurance broker and says her staff stays on task. She did not want employees choosing between the job and staying at home.

“Our whole world has just changed so we need to adjust to those changes,” Kruetz said.

Depalama remains grateful her son can come here.

“He’s just right next to me so if he needs me I have that option to pause work and then go and help him,” Depalama said.

The All Nevada Insurance — Cindy K Agency does have few employees, but suggests other businesses try to help their staff if they can during these unusual circumstances.