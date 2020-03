LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration (NVOSHA) is warning local construction companies to ramp up efforts on social distancing.

After randomly visiting sites around the state last week, they sent an open letter to companies saying it is “visibly obvious” that construction sites are violating social distancing guidelines.

NVOSHA say sites who continue to disobey Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Declaration could face penalties or be forced to shut down.