LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 2,100 customers in North Las Vegas are experiencing a power outage, according to NVEnergy’s website.

The outage was reported around 1:12 p.m. in the area of Washburn Road and Allen Lane, near Simmons Street and Lone Mountain Road.

NVEnergy said the cause of the outage is under investigation but the estimated time for restoring the power is 2:45 p.m.